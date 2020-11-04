Karishma Prakash No Longer Associated With KWAN Or Deepika Padukone, CEO Confirms

Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash has been all over the headlines for the past week. While her being untraceable made the maximum news, it was also rumoured that she has resigned from the talent management agency KWAN. Turns out the CEO of the company has confirmed the same and there is an update on her bail plea too. Read on to know more about the same.

If you are unaware, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided Karishma’s house in the city. Reportedly they found charas in her house and seized it. Later the agency slammed Prakash with another summon. Turned out she wasn’t present during the raid and NCB officials had to put the notice on her door. There are also reports that Karishma is untraceable ever since.

Now as per the latest update, Vijay Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of KWAN, has confirmed that they no longer have any ties with Karishma Prakash. As per the statement issued, she put down her papers on October 21. The agency also confirmed that she is no longer associated with any star they endorse, including Deepika Padukone.

The statement read, “Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual. We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Karishma Prakash has filed a bail plea as well. The hearing for the same was due on Tuesday, November 3, which was yesterday. In the hearing, NCB has told the court that they will not be taking any coercive action against Karishma. The court has adjourned the case until the next hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for November 7.

Karishma Prakash’s name popped up when chats between people with initials D and K were found. The chats had D asking for maal from K. Later Karishma was summoned by the NCB for interrogation. Recently there were also reports that the agency did found links between Prakash and peddlers.

