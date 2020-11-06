Fatima Sana Shaikh is professionally in one of the best phases of her career. She is gearing for two back to back releases including Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation where she spoke about the boycott trend haunting Ludo and what it means to have an opinion. Read on to know what the Dangal actress has to say.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the boycott brigade has been triggered by a newfound millage. In the past few months, we saw netizens calling for a boycott of films including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, and several other films. The sparks did Ludo too.

Advertisement

Addressing the point where people targeted Ludo and brought in the nepotism debate referring to Abhishek Bachchan’s presence, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “What about the others who have also worked in the project? Keeping everything aside, I think it is good to be an activist but for the right cause, not for stupid causes. I think the films are made for the audience. All of us, all the performing artists, perform so that people love your work. But when you come with a bias that has nothing to do with acting or filmmaking.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh added, “There are so many people in the industry including the labours, light men, spot dada, it is also their film. It is their reason for happiness too, when a film they have worked on makes it to the big screen and is a hit. As much as the film is mine, it belongs to all of them too.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh also spoke how not everyone thinks in the same way. She said there are people who want to see the film regardless of who is in there and it is unfair to them if we boycott any film. She said, “It is on Twitter. But there are also a lot of people who don’t think like that. I think it is unfair to them. It is unfair to the people involved in making, and everyone who isn’t a part of the boycott movement.”

While on that, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is quite vocal feels opinions should only be given when people are hearing them. She said, “It depends. You should know where you have to put your opinions if you keep speaking about anything and everything, you lose value. Also, I think if people are not ready to hear your voice, there is no point screaming. So you should be smart enough to either make the change through your work or by doing something. Not by yelling, if the world could have changed by yelling, we would have seen the change way before.”

Fatima added, “If I want the change, I will have to be welcoming about my new peers that are entering the industry. I can’t be behaving unfair to people and talking about change. And that is a fact for not just the film industry but for any industry.”

Catch all this and more in the video right below:

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Attends Sumptuous Dinner Party Hosted By Maharaja of Nalagarh, Sister Rangoli Chandel Shares Photos & Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube