That time of the week is here where the Bigg Boss 14 fans will witness the magic of Salman Khan on their television screens. It is time for Weekend Ka Vaar, where the actor will entertain all the viewers and at the same time take class of all the contestants.

Interestingly, it will not be like the previous episodes that we have seen this season. The entertainment value of this week’s WKV is going to be another level as we will see some amazing performances from the housemates as well as Salman.

Aly Goni’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house has brought in a lot of excitement in the show. The actor will be seen performing on a romantic number with rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin. They will be seen dancing on Tere Mere Beech Mein song from Shudh Desi Romance. As Aly is in a different glass room, both are seen dancing but with a glass wall separating them. In the previous episode, Aly and Jasmin had a huge heated argument over a task when the former thought that the latter was biased during the task. However, it would be interesting to see them in a romantic act.

We also, get to see husband and wife Jodi Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla giving a funny performance as they dance on Meri Biwi No.1. In contrast, Rahul Vaidya dances on I’m The Best song with full energy. Not only that, but the Bigg Boss 14 house will also see some new guests in the house.

Before you guys jump to any conclusion, hold your horses, people are coming inside the house as guests and not as wild card contestants. Well, people in question are director/choreographer Remo D’Souza and his ABCD gang Salman Yusuf, Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan. Furthermore, we get to see the housemates along with Salman Khan and his guests are seen doing the Garmi song hook step.

Meanwhile, this week Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya are nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Well, we have to see which contestant will be shown the door this week.

