We celebrated Karva Chauth yesterday (November 4) and the housemates of Color’s Bigg Boss 14 will be doing so today. This year, the controversial show is home to a married couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and the makers have done their bit to make them feel comfortable on this special day.

As we all know, Dilaik will go to any limit for the sake of her husband – the most recent being her saving him during a previous task and heading to the red zone. Now, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have provided Rubina with a thali comprising of everything need by a married woman for the function.

The broadcasting channel, Colors took to their Instagram page and shared a snippet from tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. They captioned the video, “#BB14 #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein aaj @rubinadilaik aur @ashukla09 manayenge Karwa Chauth ka tyohaar! ❤️ Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.”

Besides the video, the makers also shared a video of Rubina Dilaik doing her singhar (getting reading) for the celebrations. They captioned the post, “@ashukla09 aur @rubinadilaik ki pyaari jodi ke saath, #BB14 ke ghar mein hoga Karwa Chauth ka celebration phir ek baar!😍 Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM. Catch it before TV on @vootselect.”

For the celebrations tonight, Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in a yellow Punjabi suit with a tomato red dupatta. She completes her look with a choker neckpiece, long earrings and a couple of bangles.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s fan page too have re-shared the video along with pictures on their social media pages. Check them out here:

While these video and pictures are viral on social media currently, images from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Karva Chauth celebrations last year have also made their way online.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla spoke about the reason behind them saying yes to the Salman Khan hosted show. Rubina had revealed, saying, “For the longest, when we were approached on an individual basis.” She continued, “When they approached us as a couple, it just got interesting from there. Because as a couple, there are so many dimensions that come in a package. Because there is so many difference in opinions that the third person may find it interesting to see how we will resolve.”

