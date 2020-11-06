The fifth week of Bigg Boss 14 is about to end and there is a huge wave of inquisition amongst the viewers that who will be that next contestant who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 14 house. With Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Malkhani leaving the house, the competition’s bar has now gone higher.

Advertisement

Similarly, today Bigg Boss gave a fair chance to the contestants, Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Rubina Dilaik, in the red zone to save themselves from the nominations by adding a little twist to the story. Bigg Boss said that the contestants in the red zone have to choose a representative in the green zone to hold the triangle and whoever manages to hold onto the triangle till the last will succeed in saving the one whom they are representing. Rahul was exempted from the task by Jasmin as she was given the power to exempt one contestant according to her will.

Advertisement

Pavitra Punia was representing Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla was representing Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli was representing Naina Singh. While all contestants were giving a tough fight, what caught our attention was Naina’s compassionate nature towards Nikki.

Naina Singh asked Nikki Tamboli to leave the triangle if her hand starts hurting. But Nikki responded with a hint of humour by saying that she’d only leave the triangle when her hand breaks. When Nikki lost, Naina Singh hugged Nikki and consoled her when she got teary-eyed.

Earlier also, Naina Singh had hugged Shardul after the nomination task got over and tried to play the game fairly as she always has been. Truly what a sport, kudos to you girl!

Must Read: Anupamaa: Tenali Rama Actor Feels Sad About Rajan Shahi’s Show Getting Good TRPs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube