The latest season of television controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, is all about twists, turns and loads of drama. While we see tons of the third every day, it seems like the makers are all set to introduce a significant twist pretty soon. The latest promo of the show feature contestants, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni, all set for it.

As per the promo, Bigg Boss says, “Waqt ke saath chalne ke liye waqt ke saath badalna padta hai.” To be relevant and stay prominent, it is necessary to adapt to changing times). So what is in store for housemates and how are they ready to take it on, check it out below.

The official Twitter page of Bigg Boss 14 recently shared a promo video featuring Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni. They captioned the video, “Palatne wala hai #BB14 ka scene phir ek baar! Kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi!”

The video features the contestants in the confession room as they reveal a trait they are ready to change soon. The video starts with Rahul Vaidya saying, “Bharosa karne ka shauk tha, par ab nahi.” (I had a habit of trusting, but not anymore.) Jasmin Bhasin then comes along saying, “Muje sab kamzor samajthe the, par ab nahi.” (People thought I was weak, but not anymore.) Featuring next in the promo is Rubina Dilaik who says, “Socha tha achhai sabse badi shakti hai, par ab nahi.” (I thought goodness was the biggest strength, but not anymore.)

The video then pans out to ex-captain of the house, Eijaz Khan, who says, “Socha tha kar bhala toh sab bhala, par ab nahi.” (I felt do good for others, but not anymore.) Nikki Tamboli follows this saying, “Meri personality meri kamzori hogi, par ab nahi.” (My personality may be a weakness, but not anymore.) The most recent contestant to enter the house, Aly Goni, then features saying, “Asli game ki shuruwat hogi ab.” (The real game begins now.) The video wraps up with the six saying, “Abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi.” (If not now, then never.)

While the Bigg Boss 14 is up to for a major twist soon, the drama is still on an all-time high in the show. As per a promo shared of tonight’s episode, a massive showdown is taking place between Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit over household chores aka cooking food. The official Twitter handle of Colors shared the video with the caption, “Khana banane ki duty ko lekar hua #BB14 house mein bawaal! Kya hal niklega is problem ka?”

How excited are you for this next upcoming twist in Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comments. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for all things related to the show.

