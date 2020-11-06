Just like we always laud Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for its humongous success, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is another sitcom which is highly popular with masses. Despite getting a late-night slot, the show has built its loyal viewership which is only growing with every episode.

Behind such success, the efforts of director Shashank Bali are huge and so are of its actors who absolutely nail their characters. Amongst such much-loved characters is Anokhelal Saxena played by Saanand Verma.

Whenever we speak of Anokhelal Saxena of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, “I like it” never skips our mind. The way in which Saanand Verma plays his character, one could say that the role is tailor-made for him. But are you aware of the strange fact that Saanand wasn’t part of the original cast that initially came on board?

Yes, it might sound surprising but Saanand Verma had himself confessed that he wasn’t originally part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. For Saxena, some other actor was roped in but due to due to some reasons it didn’t happen and Saanand was approached by Shashank Bali. For the unversed, Verma had been part of Bali’s F.I.R and from that show onwards, the director was fond of his work. Initially, Verma was opposed by the writer of Bhabiji but Bali supported Verma for Saxena’s role. He revealed it all while talking to The Moi Blog.

So that’s how Saanand Verma landed in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Isn’t the tale interesting?

Meanwhile, Saanand recently revealed to IANS that he accepted the role of Saxena because of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I accepted the role of Saxenaji in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain‘ because of Sushant Singh Rajput. He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor. So I continued doing ad films and kept pursuing a film career. But when I saw Sushant, who was doing ‘Pavitra Rishta’ at that time, transforming into a movie star with ‘Kai Po Che’, I thought that if he can do it, I can do it,” he said.

