Post comedians Raju Shrivastava, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi is now criticising the web shows using explicit language. Though Raju specifically talked about Mirzapur 2, Dilip has an issue with every web show using abusive language.

Advertisement

He also gave an example of Amazon Prime’s recent web show Bandish Bandits, about how they took a clean route to tell a story. He feels we’re imitating the wild West and that shouldn’t be the case. Explaining the same point, he said they use the ‘F’ word in their films/shows because they use it often in their routine life.

Advertisement

On Sorabh Pant’s YouTube podcast Dilip Joshi said, “On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary. Like I saw Bandish Bandits recently, and it was wonderful. It had wonderful performances, and Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy gave superb music. But there is one character in it who is himself not comfortable to give gaalis. That was really funny.”

He also adds, “I don’t know if they have a clause to have cuss words. Without that also, you can do great work. Like Raj Kapoor ji, Hrishikesh Mukherjee ji and Shyam Benegal ji have done timeless work. They didn’t feel the need to include gaalis.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor feels there should be a limit about everything. He said, “If you want to show reality, then also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath what you cater to the audience matters. What you see remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit to everything. If it is within the limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond the limit, it starts troubling you.”

On imitating the west, Dilip Joshi adds, “I can understand that you need to change with time and evolve. Lekin kya gaali dena aage badhna hai? Whatever is happening in the west, you want to do that here. The west is looking at the culture of the east. Our culture and traditions are the oldest. We have so many amazing things in our culture and without knowing that, you have to follow the west blindly. In their culture, they use the F word a lot, and so it doesn’t seem unnatural in their shows and content. It’s not that here. Do you talk to your parents like that?”

How much are you in agreement with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal Dilip Joshi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Erica Fernandes’ Hilarious Comment On Parth Samthaan’s Dashing Pic Will Make Your Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube