Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the most loved pairs of Indian television even after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 went off air. Recently, the duo engaged in a fun social media banter. Parth posted a stunning picture of himself from the latest photoshoot on Instagram and Erica commented on the picture. Want to know the full story? Continue reading.

Parth and Erica, both are very active on social media and keep posting their amazing pictures for their fans.

On 5th November, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his watch. In the caption, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor wrote, “If you have it, flaunt it !! (I meant shoes) 😛”

Parth Samthaan’s post went viral in hours and fans started showering their love on the post. One user commented, “Oh goodness me…. are you planning to kill us with them looks?!” Another user wrote, “Shoes are too nice but nothing in front of your looks and hotness ❤️.” A Third user asked, “Who gave you the right to look so darn hot ever time? @the_parthsamthaan.” “Uddiiiiiiii babaaaaaa……this boy nailed as well….🔥🔥🔥🔥 @the_parthsamthaan,” expressed a fourth fan.

But what grabbed all the eyeballs was Erica Fernandes’ comment on Parth Samthaan’s post. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress pulled his leg and wrote, “It looks more like you are talking about your watch!” Parth replied back Erica with, “Erica, I’m just being modest by not mentioning other accessories!”

Even Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Shubhaavi Choksey couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the actor’s post. She wrote, “Parth, I love those shoes mahn.”

Well, we hope that we get to see the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 having a reunion soon. Do you want to see Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes together one again? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

