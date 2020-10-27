Koimoi recently told you about Parth Samthaan’s new web series titled Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor has been ruling millions of hearts through his extremely good looks and outstanding acting skills. Well, today we are going to tell you about Parth’s new project. Read the article to know more.

Parth Samthaan is all set to mesmerize us through his new music video. The actor has recently shot for a music video in Goa. The BTS videos of Parth’s song are going viral on the Internet already. In the videos, Parth is seen wearing an orange floral shirt with black jeans while preparing for the song.

Oh boy 🔥#ParthSamthaan in between shots 🤩♥️@LaghateParth Video courtesy: Rebecca pic.twitter.com/MNGzvKg0My — Parth Samthaan Fanclub (@LaghateParthOfc) October 26, 2020

As far as the music video is concerned, there are not many details out about the video but as soon as we get any further update on Parth Samthaan’s music video, we will update you at the earliest.

Speaking about Parth Samthaan’s web series, the actor will be seen in a completely different avatar as he will be playing a gangster. He has already started shooting for the show. Last week, Parth took to Instagram stories and officially announced that he is shooting a new web series along with a selfie. After some time, the actor released a BTS video on his stories informing that the shoot was still on. The team shot overnight. A few hours ago, the actor shared a video where we see him driving back after pack up. Have a look at Parth’s stories here.

Recalling his memories from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan had earlier told Pinkvilla, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

