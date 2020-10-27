On Sunday, fans and the contestants were surprised with wild card entries. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 14. The celebs who got an entry in Salman Khan’s show recently are Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik. One can expect more dhamaka and drama in the house that’s already embroiled in fights and controversies.

Advertisement

The show is going on quite well with great entertainment and masala. There are several housemates who have already made it to the internet’s top trends. Some of these celebs are Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin.

Advertisement

Koimoi spoke to Shardul Pandit before he made an entry into the house. We asked him about the growing competition and these contestants who have become people’s favourite in 2-3 weeks. The new Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared, “First of all, I love Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina, Eijaz and Nikki Tamboli on the show. But what is the measure of being called the internet sensation? We all know that in today’s time you can never gauge.”

“Who is the audience of TV? It’s my mother-father, your parents who are not sitting on Twitter. They are not talking about liking anyone. If that was the case, Shilpa Shinde would’ve never been the winner, if it’s only about tweets. I’m sure the channel knows how to gauge facts. I’m an artist and I know all of that happens on the internet is not real,” added Shardul Pandit.

Earlier, we also asked Shardul if he thinks Salman Khan is biased as some people claim on the internet. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant had shared, “I personally think that Salman has never been unreasonable. I’ve seen previous seasons and he has been extremely helpful to the contestants.”

Meanwhile, with his entry in BB14, Shardul has landed himself in a fight. About Naina Singh, he told Salman Khan, “Godi mein bhi baithi hai meri.” However, this comment didn’t go down well with Naina who told him to mind his language before he talks. Even Kavita Kaushik was displeased with Pandit’s statement.

What do you think about the wild card entries in BB14? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Is Amused As A Contestant Revealed What He’ll Do With The Prize Money!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube