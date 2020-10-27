In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 we saw all the contestants going through the drill of nominations. After a heated nomination process, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu were put under the radar of being shown the exit door this week.

Amidst all this, we saw an unpleasant side of Rahul Vaidya who not only insulted Jaan by calling him a product of nepotism but by also addressing him as a female (pertaining to the stereotype of the female gender being addressed as a weaker sex) in the upcoming episode that will be aired today.

Stunned by Rahul’s s*xist comment, Naina Singh who is fondly called as Nonaberrry by her fans came forward and took a stand for Jaan and slammed Rahul for labeling Jaan as a ‘girl’. She retorted back at the singer by saying “Aapko kya lagta hai, ladkiyaan kamzor hoti hai Rahul? Tu khud bann jaa thoda ladki, kya pata accha khel le” (What do you think girls are weak? You yourself should become a girl; might help improve your game)

Naina Singh who is known for her blunt and strong-headed nature, has redefined feminism in her own way, and has definitely empowered the ladies in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Kudos to her!

What’s your take on this? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

