Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik Claims Nikki Tamboli Says, "Mai Yaha Ladko Ko Use Karne Aayi Hu"; Netizens Are Furious!

Nikki Tamboli who has made headlines since the first day of Bigg Boss 14 continues to build a benchmark, giving fellow contestants a tough competition. One against all is the key mantra for Nikki Tamboli as she is seen almost every time fighting for her right, even if she had to stand individually, which was also complimented by Salman Khan the host of the show.

Never the less, Bigg Boss fresher Rubina Dilaik in a recent episode was yet again seen picking on Nikki Tamboli and discussing about her character with the wildcard fresher Kavita Kaushik who also is the captain of BB14.

Rubina stated, “Vo khule mein bol rahi hai mein ladko ko use karne aai hu. Jab aap barr barr bolte ho ki mein toh use karne aai hu, mujhe toh chahiye tha, yaha tak ki jab Salman Sir bhi puch rahe the tabhi aap bol rahe the toh aapka clear intention samajhmein aata hai. Aur dekh lena ye kabhi bhi akeli nahi hogi. Koi na koi chahiye sidekick.”

To which the twitterati called out for Rubina Dilaik and bashed her on social media, coming in support of Nikki Tamboli that she never used the term ‘I want to use guys’ rather she said ‘I will break many hearts’ in a witty way. Claiming that this was a clear cut character assassination.

What's your take on this? Do let us know via comments

