Erica Fernandes Dressed In A White Breezy Dress Looks As Pretty As A Picture!

Erica Fernandes is currently having a blast in Dubai and gracing her Instagram family with pretty pictures of herself. The 27-year-old actress was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and became a household name with the show.

Erica has a huge fan following on social media platforms including over 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress just shared a few pictures of herself wearing a white breezy dress and we are in awe of the same. Erica Fernandes is known for her chic fashion sense and her latest posts on Instagram proves the same.

Erica paired her flowy breezy dress with literally no accessories, just subtle glam with bold brows, pink lips and open wavy hair. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress captioned it, “Complete the following .. Drop it like its ___ ? Drop a 🕊 if you want more pics”

Sharing another picture, Erica captioned it, “🌅 good morning 😁 When do you want the next pic ? Now or later ?”

Sharing yet another picture, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress captioned it, “Dreamy dreamy . What song comes to your mind when you see this pic ?”

Isn’t that one pretty photoshoot?

A while ago, Erica Fernandes bid an emotional goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with her co-star Parth Samthaan.

Parth took his Instagram and wrote a long post that read, “One beautiful journey has ended !Today being the last of Kasautii , all I take along with me are Memories 😇can’t thank enough to the team of @balajitelefilmslimited and of course @ektarkapoor ma’am for giving me this iconic character to play 🙏🏼😇 yes it’s true that every time we play a certain character , we take a part of it with us and it stays forever ❤️❤️❤️ thankyou to all the writers and creatives for making Anurag lovable , to all the directors for getting me into the skin of character … my co-actors (best co-actors infact ) my Basu family ❤️ , to all the technicians …assistant directors , costume team , lightmen , spot ! Had an amazing time at Balaji ❤️ thankyou @starplus team for giving this amazing platform and making all the audiences love Anurag ❤️ and last but not the least A big Thankyou to all the fans who have supported ,loved ,made fan pages and kept motivating us 😘😘😘😘😘😘 ❤️ we are nothing without you 🙏🏼 Will be back soon with a new journey ….until then —–Alvida Anurag !”

Well, we do miss Erica and Parth together on our screens.

