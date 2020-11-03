Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Confesses Certain Episodes NOT Upto The Mark; Says, “When You Focus On Quantity, Quality Suffers”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3000 episodes. That’s a huge mark in the history of TV, isn’t it? Well, that’s, of course, the reason why the show already has its name registered in Guinness Book of World Records. A lot of fans have recently been complaining about the quality degrading. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is finally addressing the issue.

Dilip recently appeared on Sorabh Pant’s YouTube show. Accompanying him was the ace actor Sumeet Raghavan. During the session, one of the fans complained about the writing of TMKOC degrading. To this, Joshi himself confessed that the show lately has not been up to the mark.

Yes, you heard that right! Dilip Joshi answered, “The show has been going on since 12 years. When you focus on quantity, the quality somehow suffers. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. There used to be a gap of a month to write 4 episodes. Now it’s almost like a factory. Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal also confessed that there are moments when they themselves feel that a certain scene doesn’t have enough punches. Dilip Joshi added, “As actors, we also sometimes find that a scene doesn’t have enough punches or the humour is less. So we try to add humour by using some movement or some property. We try to add some punches so that the scene works. But I would give full credit to the writers. To write for such a long time is not a joke. Comedy writing is very difficult. To come up with new subjects and ideas is so difficult. So have to bear with the quality not being up to the mark sometimes.”

Well, at least we’re glad that the team knows that they’re lacking somewhere. But Dilip Joshi’s reason is quite legit too.

We hope Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon gets back to its hilarious best!

