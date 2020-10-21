Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Are Having THIS Fun Post Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

It has been days since we bid goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes won our hearts with their portrayal of Anurag and Prerna. From 2018 till 2020, the duo gave us the magical AnuPre. Saying goodbye to the show was tough for fans and the actors, but all good things come to an end.

If you are wondering what Erica and Parth are up to since the show got over, well they are having a good time. Both actors are travelling to different places. The duo shared the update about the same on their social media pages.

Parth Samthaan shared a video from his car on his Instagram story. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor captioned it, ‘Goa …again !!!”. He’s listening to music and gives us a glimpse outside the video for a few seconds. The actor looks handsome in his long hair that he has set using a hairband and black shades.

On the other hand, Erica Fernandes has holiday plans in Dubai. The actress shared a few pics on her Instagram story as well. One is a boomerang from the flight, the second pic is of the sunrise, and in the third pic, she is giving herself a good hair wash at a salon. Erica is accompanied to Dubai by her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Shubhaavi Choksey.

Take a look at the posts below:

Meanwhile, there were reports that now that Kasautii Zindagii Kay is over, Parth Samthaan will focus on a new web series. The actor recently shot for the series that is titled, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon’. The actor himself shared the news on his Instagram page. He wrote, “Packed up finally. Goodnight 🥵😴 #hero” As soon as the actor updated his post, his friends and fans started showing their excitement in the comments box. Karan Kundra commented, “Herooooo!!!” Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor also wrote, “Hero❤️🕺🏻” One of his concerned fans wrote, “After shooting continuously for more than 13 hrs you definitely need to have a sound sleep. ..have a great one !!❤️😘”

On the other hand, Erica Fernandes has not announced any new project yet.

Do you miss Erica and Parth’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Let us know in the comments below.

