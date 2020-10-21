Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik & Others Freak Out As People In PPE Suits Tear Down A Section Of The House!

More than two weeks since its premiere, Color’s Bigg Boss 14 has been picking up momentum and making headlines because of it contestants, their fights, arguments and much more. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience and give us a memorable season. And now the contestants and the viewers are in for another twist.

Advertisement

As per the promo video for today’s episode, a few people in PPE kits are seen entering the house scaring off the freshers and seniors. So what’s in store? Read on to know more.

In a promo video of tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, shared by Colors on their official Twitter handle, we see a group of staff in PPE kit people destroying and pulling down the curtains/cardboard in a particular area of the house. Freshers Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkani, join the other housemates in the area to understand the situation. Check out the video here:

The Bigg Boss 14 promo video begins with Jasmin Bhasin in the kitchen and sirens ringing in the house while the lights flicker on and off. What does this twist have in store for the contestants? Are the makers introducing a new part of the house? Are the recent contestants who had the window pulled down on them there or are the wild card contestants there? It seems like we will have to wait till 9 pm to know the answer to that.

Talking about the wildcard entries, reports of Pratik Sehajpal and Naina Singh entering the house soon are making headlines. Pratik Sahejpal dated Pavitra Punia for some time before she called it quits. Pavitra had opened up on their relationship and told Jasmin that she let Pratik go as she was quite possessive. Pratik, on the other hand, has admitted that they were madly in love but their fights would be quite violent.

Just last night, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants were asked with to perform a called Game Over in which the teams, lead by their respective seniors, were asked to battle it out and make the opposite team lose. The losing team stands to be evicted from the house this evening.

For more news and updates about Bigg Boss 14 and the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Is BACK On India’s Best Dancer & Her First Grooving Glimpse Will Leave You Spellbound!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube