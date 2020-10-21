They say good friends know you better than you know yourself. This sentiment rings true for Jaan Kumar Sanu, as dear friend Jasmin Bhasin offers him some advice to protect himself in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In this Exclusive Scoop clip only on Voot Select, Jasmin’s tough love for Jaan offers him a new perspective to play a good game in the house.

Jasmin Bhasin dropped some pearls of wisdom for Jaan, who is known for being a very sweet person, and an incredible friend. She smartly said, “ Ek baat bolun? Thodi si harsh lagegi, jaisa tu hai na, you will very easily make friends, very easily, because you’re a very nice guy. But tu utna hi zyada misuse hoga zindagi mein, uss doston se. You have to be choosy. You have to be picky. Yeh ek fact hai. Achha logon ko log cherish kam, use zyada karte hain aaj ki duniya mein.”

“Aur aapki acchai hoti hai ki aapko lagta hai dosti hai. Mein yeh nahi bol rahi ki aapka koi dost yahan aapko use kar raha hai, I simply mean to say mein dost hoon, but agar mujhe koi chiz trouble karegi, mujhe achi nahi lagegi, mera apna stand hai. Agar phir bhi aapko mere sath dost rehna hai, toh woh dosti hai,” Jasmin Bhasin added.

Its heartwarming to see a true friends helping each other out, despite the competitive environment of the Bigg Boss house. Witness many such sweet bonding moments on Bigg Boss Exclusive Scoop only on Voot Select!

