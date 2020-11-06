Continuing the criticism of objectionable content on television, we’ve Tenali Rama actor Ajay Chaudhary, who has opened up about his views on Rupali Ganguly’s currently trending show Anupamaa. The show tackles the struggles of a housewife facing an extra-marital affair with her husband cheating on her.

Ajay, in her latest interview, opened up about the makers opting this route to include controversial topics to gain viewership. He also isn’t happy with the show getting huge TRPs. He reveals his wife and mother are fans of the show. However, he has stopped his five-year-old daughter from watching the show.

In his conversation with SpotboyE, Ajay Chaudhary said, “I got to know Anupamaa is getting good TRP’s but it’s very sad actually that this kind of content is getting highest numbers here. My mother and my wife also watch this serial and are kind of hooked to it.”

On his wife and mother watching Anupamaa, Ajay revealed, “My wife is also from the same industry. In fact, my five-year-old daughter also used to watch this show initially but I have stopped it completely now as all this extramarital affair drama which they are showing I don’t feel it’s her age to see all this.”

“I don’t understand one thing that we keep saying it’s young India, so is generation ko hum kya sikhana chah rahe hain, kya dikhana chah rahe hain, mujhe samajh mein nahi aata hai. I feel there is a lot of content which we should actually make for today’s generation which can help them to learn about our values, traditions and customs of our country. And if we don’t do it now then our future generations will not know what exactly we are?” asked Ajay Chaudhary.

“I don’t understand just to make money, why are makers and channels showing such things? By saying it’s inspired from real life, you can give any reason to call yourself correct but ogo ki life mein to bahut kuch hota hai, you can’t show everything on TV. Television is a medium which is seen by all sorts of people with every age group. If they want to show such content then they should do it on OTT. I also watch Netflix where there is such content because it can be accessed individually,” concluded Tenali Rama fame Ajay Devgn Chaudhary.

