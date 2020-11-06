Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Shubhaavi Choksey: “I Wouldn’t Have Played Hiten Tejwani’s Mother In Kyunkii..”

After her popular stint as Mohini Basu in the Star Plus hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Shubhaavi Choksey makes a huge revelation on working on projects where she has a role of her age. After being around in the industry for over 2 decades, the Kahanii Ghar Ghar Kii actress has a very substantial point to make.

Talking on how the initial choices of the actress were not influenced by any guidance and also emphasizes on some career choices that defined the types of roles that came her way differently. The actress says “I didn’t have anyone to guide me in the initial days when I started my acting career, if I would have had, maybe I wouldn’t have played Hiten Tejwani‘s mother in Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress who has now decided to not go with the flow of life but contemplate rigorously on the type of offers that will be coming into her way.

“Being a happy go lucky person, I have always done whatever comes my way.Something which is interesting and is in my comfort zone. But i guess now I want to get out of my comfort zone. I want to try something new consciously. This would be the first time where I am going to go against the tide and not with the flow as far as my career is concerned. Fingers crossed for the same,” concluded Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress.

