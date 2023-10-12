Actress Gauri Pradhan, who is all set to star in ‘Pashminna: Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ alongside actor and husband Hiten Tejwani, shared what took the couple so long to come back together on screen.

Gauri was in Srinagar, Kashmir for the shooting of the show and its promotions. She wore a navy blue kurta and matching palazzo pants. Gauri completed the look with a pink stole.

About coming on screen with Hiten after many years, Gauri said: “We were waiting for a long time, that we can do something good together. There were several requests from fans for many years. We did one-two things in between, but like this show, it is something we were looking forward to, and we got to do that. There are many twists and turns in the show. It’s a riveting love story.”

She further spoke about her character Preeti Suri: “I am playing Preeti who is a single mother of Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma). They have a unique relationship. They are not regular mother daughter, we are like sisters.”

“Preeti believes in love, encourages Pashminna to love, but because of her past she has some reservations about love. So she has put one strict instruction for Pashminna that do not fall in love with a tourist. Rest she can do anything. She tries to keep Pashminna away from all the deceptions of the world, and protects her. Preeti is a very strong, independent woman. She has raised Pashminna without help from anyone. She wants Pashminna to be self-sufficient like her. So this is Preeti,” shared Gauri.

The ‘Kutumb’ fame actress went on, “Even if you are not like a character, but if you start playing it, then you start identifying with that role. Somehow you start relating to the character, and it happens every time, because there are so many shades and emotions in a human being.”

“I have been always strong, opinionated and independent personally. Preeti is the same. She is soft, loving and caring. Hiten calls me coconut, hard from outside, and soft from inside. when, I joined the industry I was exactly like that. And I am still like that,” she shared.

Gauri concluded that in ‘Pashminna’ the audience will get to see large screen experience in small screen.

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir bringing alive a beautiful love story between two people – Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma) and Raghav from very diverse walks of life.

A love story full of twists and turns, Pashminna is the story of a lively girl with an undying spirit who hopes to create her own epic love story. Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of ‘Pashminna’ promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art.

With the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake, the show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani.

It will air on Sony SAB from October 25.

