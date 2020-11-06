Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was a very special film for Ranbir Kapoor. Not only because he met his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif on the sets, but also because it became a blockbuster instantly and went to become his first commercial hit. This Rajkumar Santoshi film clocked 11 glorious years today.

Advertisement

It was this film which established the Kapoor lad as one of the superstars of Bollywood. But did you know that Ranbir was not the first choice opposite Katrina? Wondering who it was? We are sure you will be shocked to know the name. But, for that, you will have to read further.

Advertisement

According to reports in Times Of India, Rajkumar Santoshi reportedly approached Shahid Kapoor first for the role of Prem Shankar Sharma. But, Shahid felt that this role would be quite similar to his character pf Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met. Hence, he declined the offer, and the film dropped in Ranbir Kapoor’s kitty. Well, we still wonder how these two are similar? Do you find it similar too?

Anyway, Shahid Kapoor then later collaborated with Rajkumar Santoshi for Phata Poster Nikla Hero. This movie came out in 2013, and Illeana D’Cruz was cast opposite the Jersey actor. Even though the movie did not fare well at the Box-office, but the songs are still a hit. Maybe, fans would have loved to see Shahid & Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

We wonder would Ranbir & Katrina’s love story blossom if they wouldn’t have met on the sets of this movie?

After falling in love Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif went on to do films like Rajneeti and Jagga Jasoos together. However, they have now parted ways for reasons best known to them.

While Ranbir is now dating Alia Bhatt, Katrina is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He also has Luv Ranjan’s next in his pipeline. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series in her kitty.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra On Her Most Uncomfortable Red Carpet Looks: “I Felt Like It Reshaped My Ribs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube