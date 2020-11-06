Kiara Advani is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She gained popularity from Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and became a household name after Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. The actress’s upcoming film Laxmii will be released on 9th November on Disney plus Hotstar. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Kiara has revealed three things that she finds better than great s*x. She also shared a near-death experience. Read the article to know what she said.

Advertisement

In a video by Tweak India, Kiara Advani is seen hula hooping while answering the questions. Revealing the three things that she finds better than great s*x, Kiara named Amazing pizza, shopping and a good movie. Well, we agree that nothing beats good pizza, what do you think?

Further, Kiara Advani also talked about a near-death experience. She mentioned that it was her college trip to McLeod Ganj with her classmates when her room caught fire. She said, “It was on a college trip. We were in McLeodganj and stranded over there because of the snow. Long story short, basically, our room caught fire.” She said that one of her friends noticed the fire and raised the alarm. Kiara said that it had probably been about an hour since the fire had started, and they’d all slept through it. “When we woke up, our faces were covered in black soot. It was very, very disturbing,” she added. Have a look at the video here.

In the video, Kiara was asked which insect she would like to get reincarnated. The actress answered that she would like to be a caterpillar so that she can turn into a butterfly.

Well, what are your views on Kiara Advani’s quirky answers? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

Must Read: Pathan: Salman Khan To Have A Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube