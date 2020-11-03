Alia Bhatt Shares Her Post Pack Up Routine As She Has No One To Talk To & We're Loving It!

A few days ago, Koimoi informed you that Alia Bhatt has started shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is her first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Due to the lockdown, the shooting schedule got immensely delayed. But now, things are back on track.

The Brahmastra actress or the team might have not officially announced that they are shooting the film, but Alia gave us a hint through her Instagram stories. Today, early in the morning, the talented actress shared what her post pack up routine looks like.

The first thing Alia Bhatt does is hydrate herself post the pack up. She gave us a glimpse of her bottle with a boomerang that had the text – Hydrate. The second thing she does is look outside her car window. For the same, the actress wrote – ‘Look outside the window.. whilst subtly promoting best friends clothing brand’.

In her next story, Alia Bhatt gives us a glimpse of the road from her car window. As it’s early morning, there’s no traffic on the roads of Mumbai. She captioned it, “Watch the beautiful sunrise and accidentally pap mr man..”. Next, she shows us the song she is currently listening to. It’s Aabad Barbaad from Ludo.

In the final story, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress reveals why she shared her post pack up routine with fans. The actress wrote, “Subject you to this random information since I’ve got too much energy and no one to talk to :) All Done. Bye!”

Check out the posts below:

Well, whatever might be the reason Alia Bhatt shared her post pack up routine with us, we love it. It’s quite interesting.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the first look of the actress was unveiled in January. There are speculations that the film also stars Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, Parth Samthaan as Ramnik Lal. The actress also has Brahmastra lined up. It’s a fantasy0-adventure film by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The actress was last seen in Sadak which starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

