Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Hiten Tejwani, Jitin Gulati, and ensemble.

Creator: Bejoy Nambiar.

Director: Bejoy Nambiar.

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar.

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: 8 Episodes, Around 45 Minutes Each.

Kaala Review : What’s It About:

An IB officer, Ritwik (Avinash), is tracking down a money laundering nexus that involves illegal import and export of money between India and Bangladesh through tunnels that were once used in the war era. Soon it takes him to his past where his father also fought the same war to take down the corrupt and lost everything in the process. How he avenges his father’s insult by gradually learning more about his courage is Kaala.

Kaala Review: Script Analysis:

A character driven by the glory of their guardian and learning about them like a history lesson and getting motivated to take down the bad in the world is a storyline that has made a comeback to the mainstream with a revamped structure. Be it the now in theatres Jawan, where a Jailer takes avenges his army father and a brave mother’s death with an updated syntax that has women saving the day rather than being damsels is right now being welcomed by the audience. Ot another OTT release from a month ago, The Jengaburu Curse, that was also a fascinating revenge story while being aware.

So when Bejoy Nambiar sets out to tell another such story that falls close to the syntax of the latter, what new does he have to offer? As an idea on paper, Kaala has all the drama required. Patriotism, thrills, a moving emotional story, family, reunion, and much more. Maybe it is the timing of release that goes against it, but there is enough mettle in the show that also has some very talented named attached to it. Written by Nambiar, who also serves as the director and creator on the show, Kaala takes the feature film story and expands it into a show. But while doing so, Bejoy also understands there are now a bunch of voids to fill. So he branches the script out into multiple subplots.

The most interesting of them all is the flashback that features the father. It is indeed an interesting story, not just about a man who was wrongfully defamed, but also an unconventional love story for the time it is set in. Of course, the empathy is at peak for the army officer who is now exiled, but what intrigues is how Nambiar builds the villain. Born out of vengeance for love, it is character that would look like just another stereotypical part but blooms out to be something very interesting. Revealing anything more can be a spoiler, so I will stop.

While the effects of the past on present create room for many thrilling things, but the presence falls dull when compared to the flashbacks. While there are equal visual thrills, the past has a drama that is subtle but also very impactful, so when the show moves to the present, it becomes a lot staple. Some subplots in the present seem like they were used as fillers to lead to a conclusion that couldn’t be reached otherwise. Like a lady officer being blackmailed into going against Ritwik is introduced so late and abruptly in the story that it makes no impact.

Kaala Review : Star Performance:

I am still confused; how do two platforms release two respective shows with three actors in common in pivotal parts in the same week, a day away from each other? Avinash Tiwary, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Jitin Gulati reunite in Kaala after playing Dara, Haji, and Saddique in Bambai Meri Jaan.

Tiwary plays Ritwik, a man on a mission to take down a nexus. While it is a very heroic part on paper, it is also something that has been done a zillion times. Avinash is playing a gangster (inspired by Dawood Ibrahim) in the Amazon show; why will this stand out in comparison to that if one has to choose? For the actor, playing Ritwik isn’t a challenge because he has done things even more complex than this one. Also, the script never lets him have a moment where he is vulnerable enough for us to get into his head and feel his pain.

Jitin Gulati stands out even in this one as he plays a very interesting villain. He transforms into a person you can’t even guess and acts like he was craving for a part like this. He is a standout in Bambai Meri Jaan too. Says a lot about his talent. Rest everyone plays the parts allotted to them as expected.

Kaala Review: Direction & Music:

Bejoy Nambiar’s direction is very gripping in parts and staple in the rest. While there is enough to stay with the material, there are also familiar troops that are done to death by now. Be it the lady CM of Kolkata trying to make a statement but also playing safe, or everyone just being at the right place at the right time is all not so easy to digest. The camera and music don’t help much either.

Kaala Review : Last Words:

Kaala is interesting in parts and very mediocre in the rest. I wish it was not as simple as it tries to be and braver than it is getting into the politics of the land it is set in.

