Be Happy OTT Verdict: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Registers 61% Higher Views Than The Mehta Boys

This year, Prime Video delivered two original films on the relationship of a father and his child. While Be Happy starred Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma and arrived on the platform on March 14, the other film was Boman Irani’s directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, starring him and Avinash Tiwary.

Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan’s film, directed by Remo D’Souza, opened better in its debut week despite mixed responses compared to Boman Irani’s film, which earned rave reviews.

Be Happy OTT Verdict

While the film received a mixed response from the audiences, it managed to garner 2.1 million views in its debut week, taking the tenth spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 10-16, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax.

Abhishek Bachchan VS Boman Irani’s Papa Avatar!

Boman Irani’s papa film garnered 1.3 million views in its debut week, while Abhishek Bachchan’s film registered 61% more views. In two weeks, The Mehta Boys garnered 3.7 million views and exited the top 10. It would be interesting to see if Abhishek Bachchan’s film heads upwards!

Abhishek Bachchan’s OTT arrival is much higher than other original films on other platforms. While Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs on Zee garnered 1.1 million views in its debut week as per Ormax data, R Madhavan’s Hisaab Barabar could not make it to the top 10 in its debut week and made its entry in its second week on Ormax’s list with 2 million views in that week.

About Be Happy

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy stars Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nassar, Nora Fatehi and others. It has been rated 6.9 on IMDb and the official synopsis of the film says, “The journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show.”

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Azaad OTT Verdict: Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani’s Film Brings 2nd Lowest Debut On Netflix In 2024-25!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News