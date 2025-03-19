Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, at the beginning of the year, made a sensational debut with Azaad along with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan! Rasha’s song Uyi Amma continues to grab attention despite the film not churning out great numbers, either at the box office or upon its OTT arrival!

The period drama arrived on Netflix and has secured the second-lowest debut on the platform for any Indian film that arrived on the platform in 2024 – 25.

Azaad OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 10 to March 16, Azaad in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.1 million on Netflix against 2.4 million viewing hours and secured the 10th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film started streaming on Netflix on March 14.

Here are the least viewed Indian films of 2024-25, in their debut week when they arrived on Netflix.

Azaad: 1.1 Million

All India Rank: 1.1 Million

Guntur Kaaram Hindi: 1.1 Million

Mr Bachchan: 1 Million

Rifle Club: 1 Million

Weakest Debut For A Star Kid!

Interestingly, Rasha Thadani & Aaman Devgan registered the weakest debut for a star kid on Netflix in recent times! While Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s Nadaaniyan registered 3.9 million views in its debut week, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s Maharaj registered 5.3 million views in its debut week. Hopefully, Azaad, holds well in the upcoming weeks.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

