Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi was one of the most talked about films of the year. However, the action spectacle turned a disaster at the box office not bringing numbers as expected. The film arrived on Netflix last week and has witnessed a disappointing run on OTT as well!

In two weeks, the action film stands at a total of 4.3 million views but it is not that great a number, especially when the film witnessed a significant drop in numbers in week 2 as compared to week 1.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 10 to March 16, Vidaamuyarchi in its second week, garnered a viewership of 1.3 million on Netflix against 3.2 million viewing hours and secured the 8th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. This is a drop of almost 56% in the viewership as compared to the last week.

Check out the two-week viewership of Ajith Kumar‘s film, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3 million | 7.7 million viewing hours | Rank 7

| viewing hours | Rank 7 Week 2: 1.3 million | 3.2 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Total: 4.3 million views

Very Close To Top 10 Most Viewed South Indian Films!

Despite the drop, Vidaamuyarchi is very close to enter the list of the top 10 most viewed South Indian films on Netflix in 2024-25. The tenth spot on this list is claimed by Daaku Maharaj, which arrived in 2025 and has garnered 5 million views in two weeks! Currently, Ajith Kumar’s film is currently only 0.7 million away to axe Daaku Maharaj and enter the top 10 list!

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

