Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Sai Tamhankar, and Gajraj Rao’s much-loved web series, Dabba Cartel is garnering good numbers on Netflix. The web series arrived on the platform on February 28 and has been trending on Netflix globally and in India!

In three weeks, the web series has garnered 5.9 million views on Netflix in three weeks and if the web series stays for another week it might break Heeramandi’s rare achievement on the OTT platform!

In 2024 – 25, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Heeramandi is the only Indian web series to claim a spot in the global top 10 non-English shows for 4 continuous weeks. Following Heeramandi was only IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, taking a spot for three weeks.

Dabba Cartel Joins The League!

Shabana Azmi’s Dabba Cartel has now joined Vijay Verma‘s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, being the third Indian web series to claim a spot in the top 10 global non-English shows on Netflix for three weeks.

In all probability, the web series might join Heeramandi next week as the only two Indian web series to claim a global rank in the top 10 trending non-English shows for four continuous weeks!

Dabba Cartel OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from March 10 to March 16, Dabba Cartel in its third week, garnered a viewership of 1.3 million on Netflix against 7.3 million viewing hours and secured 9th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix.

Check out the show’s three-week viewership, along with their viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 1.8 million | 10.2 million viewing hours | Rank 4

| viewing hours | Rank 4 Week 2: 2.8 million | 15.6 million viewing hours | Rank 6

| viewing hours | Rank 6 Week 3: 1.3 million | 7.3 million viewing hours | Rank 9

| viewing hours | Rank 9 Total: 5.9 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

