Bobby Deol’s Baba power is playing the right cards and in three weeks has achieved some unthinkable numbers! The second part of Aashram Season 3, in three weeks has surpassed the viewership of all the Indian web-series of 2024 except for two – Panchayat season 3 and Mirzapur season 3!

But it seems like Bobby Deol‘s web series streaming on MX Player and Prime Video might need only one more week to uproot Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur threequel and Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat threequel.

Aashram Season 3 OTT Verdict Week 3

Aashram season 3 part 2 arrived on MX Player and Prime Video on February 27. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 10-16, 2025, the web series garnered 8.1 million views in the third week.

Bobby Deol Inches Away To Uproot Panchayat 3

In three weeks, the total viewership garnered by Aashram, as per Ormax’s yearly report data, is 27.8 million views. Interestingly, Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat, which is one of the most loved OTT shows, garnered 28.2 million views in its lifetime with the third season that arrived in 2024 and was the second most viewed web series of 2024.

Aashram Season 3 is only 0.4 million views away from uprooting Panchayat Season 3. Meanwhile, there is still time to surpass the total viewership of the last part of Aashram season 3, which arrived in 2022 and garnered a viewership of 34.3 million. However, if the web series maintains the same viewership pace, then it might surpass this number as well!

Check out the week-wise viewership garnered by the web series in three weeks.

Week 1: 9.6 million

Week 2: 10.1 million

Week 3: 8.1 million

Total: : 27.8 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

