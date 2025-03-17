Netflix took social media by storm after it announced the release of the popular crime TV show, Crime Patrol on the platform. This was weeks after it also started airing the cult crime TV show CID 2 on its platform. Needless to say, this left fans excited. Apart from giving out their elated reactions, some also started predicting and demanding more popular shows being aired on Netflix.

Crime Patrol Starts Airing On Netflix

Netflix released a motion poster announcing the release of Crime Patrol on its platform. We could see a montage of a city with the words ‘Crime Patrol City Crime’ being etched on it. One could also hear a macabre background score playing along with the same.

The streaming platform also announced that the new episodes of the show will be out every Monday. The first 5 episodes have already been released, and the 6th episode will be out March 24, 2025. The caption by Netflix read, “Ab sheher ke har crime par hoga kanoon ka control. Dekhiye Crime Patrol City Crimes ka naya episode, har somvaar Netflix par.”

Fans React To Crime Patrol Arriving On Netflix

A hilarious comment by a netizen stated, “After CID, Netflix buys Crime Patrol before GTA 6.” While a user said, “Best thing to ever happen.” A user predicted that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might be the next show that will start airing on Netflix. The comment said, “With this speed, Taarak Mehta will be on Netflix too.”

A netizen wrote, “Time to stay Satark.” For the unversed, this is the popular line said by the Crime Patrol host Anup Soni at the end of each episode wherein he says sternly, “Savdhaan Rahiye, Satark Rahiye.” On the other hand, there were demands for some other popular shows too. A user added, “Aahat bhi le kar Aao.” Apart from this popular horror TV show, some fans also demanded Shaktimaan and Savdhaan India.

The 8th season of the show aired from June 16 to November 22, 2024 on TV. Crime Patrol making a debut on Netflix is surely nothing short of nostalgia for the fans. Apart from Anup Soni, celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Nakuul Mehta, Sakshi Tanwar, and Renuka Shahane were also seen as hosts of the show on different episodes.

