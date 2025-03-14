Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to enjoy a glorious run even after 16 years and manages to be among the top Indian shows on the TRP charts. But there’s also this different side of the story, where even loyal fans complain about the show’s deteriorating content. Viewers have repeatedly called out the makers for its uninteresting content. Recently, none other than Samay Shah, aka Gogi, opened up about the same. Below is all you need to know!

Old episodes VS new episodes debate

TMKOC is hands down one of the best Indian sitcoms of all time. In fact, even today, people tend to enjoy its old episodes on YouTube and other platforms. If you ask any loyal fans of the show about the content, most of them will admit that old episodes are unbeatable and the new episodes don’t stand a chance in front of them.

Even Dilip Joshi once agreed that the quality of the content of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has changed over the years. He thinks it’s obvious because writing episodes regularly for so many years is not an easy job, and there comes a saturation. However, Samay Shah disagrees with the entire row.

Samay Shah disagrees with viewers

Samay Shah doesn’t believe in the old episodes vs new episodes debate and feels that the innocence and humor are still there. While talking to Times Of India, he said, “There is no age group for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; it is catered to everyone. A lot of people tell me about the old vs. new episodes debate, but I disagree with them.”

He continued, “I believe the characters still have the same innocence. Maybe viewers’ perspective must have changed. If you see the recent episode, where Champak chacha udd gaye, maybe now people might not be liking but when this gets old, people would see the humor in it.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the beginning, i.e., from 2008. He plays the character of Gogi, and is one of the most popular characters of the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Emergency On OTT: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Is Now Available For Online Streaming, Guess Who Paid Whopping 80 Crores For Digital Rights?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News