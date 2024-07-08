Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turned the fortunes of almost all the actors associated with it. One such actor is Dilip Joshi. He attained immense popularity with the show, and it won’t be wrong if we say that the show ‘set’ his life. But even before he bagged TMKOC, Dilip was a known face and has made appearances in several big Bollywood films. However, his acting career was inconsistent despite films becoming successful.

Dilip is a veteran in the field of acting. Over the years, he has been part of several Bollywood films. However, his acting career was least affected, even after his films and characters were successful. Initially, Dilip pursued acting as a profession by doing theatre and working in plays. As the pay wasn’t satisfactory, he also tried his hands at films.

For those who don’t know, Dilip Joshi was in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. In the film, Dilip played the character of Bhola Prasad. As we all know, the film emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the box office. However, despite the film’s success, the actor suffered from being jobless for a while.

Speaking during his interview with Bombay Journey last year, Dilip Joshi shared, “In 1992, my daughter Niyati was born. At the time I had Rs 25,000 in my bank account, out of which 13-14K went for hospital bills. I was doing only a play at the time, through which I used to earn Rs 400-450 from one show. At that time, I got Hum Aapke Hain Koun. I thought, now my life is set. But that film came, it became a super hit, and I didn’t get any work after that.”

Finally, Dilip Joshi got his due with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which changed his life completely. The show has been running successfully since 2008, and over these years, his Jethalal character has attained a cult status.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates & stories!

Must Read: 5 Highest-Paid Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants: Asim Riaz Charges 100% Higher Salary Than Abhishek Kumar; Gashmeer Mahajani Taking Home A Bomb Fee!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News