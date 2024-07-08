Mirzapur Season 3: Pankaj Tripathi's Paycheck Is 58823 Times Higher Than What His First Salary On Screen

Pankaj Tripathi has been winning accolades for his role reprisal of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur Season 3. The actor, however, took a backseat in this season, letting the story set up a bigger premise for his return to his kingdom in season 4. But do you know how much the actor has been charging for his violent act?

Many dialogues from the series went viral due to the actor’s stellar performance. One of the iconic dialogues is, “Important ye nahi hai ki Ch*tiya hai. Important ye hai ki hamara beta hai.” The actor and his chemistry with his on-screen son Divyenndu, who played Munna Bhaiya, was also loved.

Now, Kaleen Bhaiya is back in Mirzapur Season 3. It has been rumored that Pankaj Tripathi has charged much higher in the series than his paycheck from the previous season!

Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur Paycheck

As per reports, the actor was paid 10 crore for his stint as Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur Season 2. However, this is much higher than what he was paid for his first ever screen appearance.

Only 1700 Rs – Pankaj Tripathi’s First Pay!

The Mirzapur 3 actor was paid only Rs 1700 for a brief TV stint at the beginning of his career. His breakthrough came around with Anurag Kashyap‘s Gangs Of Wasseypur. For Mirzapur season 2, the actor was paid 58823 times higher than his first paycheck.

Talking about the money and remunerations, the actor, in one of his interviews with ANI, once said, “One should never get into this profession only for money and fame. First, understand why you want to come here ( in the film industry).. understand your love and your needs. Kaam dil se karoge paisa zarur miljaega life me (Money will eventually come to you at one point). I still remember my first paycheck was of Rs 1700 for a brief TV stint.”

Well, from earning Rs 1700 for a TV show to earning 10+ crore for Mirzapur Season 3, Pankaj Tripathi surely has come a long way in motivating others!

