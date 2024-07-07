Bigg Boss OTT 3 has finally charged up with the most uncomfortable debate, where deciding right or wrong becomes too difficult since it is based on emotional outbursts and interpretations. One such interpretation was made last night by Armaan Malik’s wife, Payal Malik, where she questioned Vishal Pandey’s intention.

For the unversed, in one of the episodes, Vishal Pandey confessed to Lovekesh Kataria that he likes Kritika Malik. But he immediately clarified that he finds her beautiful but not in any other sense.

Though Vishal’s entire conversation was picked up on just one word – Guilty! The social media influencer, while confessing, also confessed that he feels guilty about saying this! Payal Malik, who has been evicted from the show, decided to pick this point on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar.

A clueless Anil Kapoor also joined the debate, cornering and questioning Vishal for his intentions, who felt helpless in not articulating his feelings and emotions properly! The internet was divided on this issue, and while some believed it was unnecessary and uncalled for, others dug out more videos of Vishal talking about Kritika Malik.

Now, Payal Malik has come out crying on a video, recording herself (strangest thing I have seen), and saying, “Agar main apni family ke liye stand Lena galat hai to main aage se stand nahi lungi apni family ke liye. Meri galti kahan hai mujhe bus itna bata do. Main kisi ko neecha nahi dikhana chahti, kisi ke against nahi bolungi. Itni saari zimmedari ke baad sab kuch kar rahi hun lekin phir bhi logon ko lagta hai ki isko baahar nikaal diya hai to paagal ho gayi hai!”

Now, while the internet is divided on Vishal Pandey‘s intention, here are three reasons viewers think she might be wrong.

It Might Come Across As A Victim Card

While Payal might have broken down on the internet, recording herself crying, it might come across as a victim card to pressurize what she did write. She said enough on the show, and continuing the same topic might not have made any sense! It seemed like making the world believe that she did the right thing!

The Resolution Convenience

Payal Malik came on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend ka Vaar to resolve two issues, one with Shivani and the other about Vishal’s intention. While Shivani questioned her back over their issue, Payal chose not to resolve it on camera. She highlighted Vishal’s issue since he was not in a position to fight and struggle with the loss of words. Convenient enough!

Never Questioning Her Husband?

This is the same Payal Malik whose husband made a statement that said, “Har aadmi chahta hai ki uski do biwi ho.” But she has never been seen questioning Armaan over this. Meanwhile, she might have watched episodes where Kritika jokes, “Jab doosron ka pati istemaal kar sakti hun to towel kya cheez hai?” Clearly not a very cool thing to say on National Television, but since it was in jest, it was okay! Similarly, Vishal Pandey said something in jest, which was taken totally out of context!

Hopefully the issue gets resolved soon and does not impact, someone’s mental well being for being questioned for their character! For the only part we know is Men get affected as much as women!

