Vishal Pandey recently made a seemingly inappropriate remark in Bigg Boss OTT 3 when he said, “Bhabhi sundar lagti hai.” He was talking about Armaan Malik’s wife, Kritika Basera. Of course, when the Youtuber learned about it, he fumed and slapped his co-contestant. Scroll below for an unseen video that is adding fuel to the fire!

Armaan Malik has been on the news about his dual marriage. He tied the knot with his wife, Payal, in 2011, and they’re blessed with three children. Almost seven years later, he married her best friend, Kritika. He took the internet by storm when he announced both their pregnancies together in 2022. They all live in the same house, and the arrangement has received polarised reactions from netizens.

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey, in a conversation with Lovekesh Kataria, confessed he feels guilty about liking Payal Malik. While he claimed he likes her in a “good way,” netizens probably found nothing decent about passing such remarks about someone else’s wife.

In the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar with Anil Kapoor, Payal Malik appeared and informed Armaan Malik about Vishal Pandey’s remarks on Kritika Malik. He was later seen losing his cool and ended up slapping his co-contestant. While violence is against the rules of the show, it is to be seen how the makers approach the situation and whether he will be thrown out of the show.

🚨 Breaking! Armaan Malik ne uthaya haath Vishal Pandey pe 👋👋 #BiggBossOTT3 Kya action lege Bigg Boss ab?pic.twitter.com/atDdmXnRtC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 6, 2024

Amid it all, another video goes viral: Vishal Pandey admires Payal Malik in her gym attire. This time, he told Lovekesh Kataria, “bhagyashali bhaiya, samajh raha hai?”

We should possibly provide a trigger warning here; take a look at the conversation below:

I had sympathy for #VishalPandey after wkv bashing… But after watching this reel, i think it was much needed… He'll be more careful now as he is doing good in the show… #BiggBossOTT3 @TheKhabriTweets @BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/zkMP9dY1Py — 🤘🏻 (@imqueer_05) July 6, 2024

While most sympathized with Vishal initially, this video has received massive backlash. Bigg Boss OTT 3 viewers now feel Armaan Malik did the right thing by slapping him.

A user wrote, “Chaataaa tohh sahii lgaaaa thaa idk why people are defending Vishal?”

Another commented, “So true maine bhi yahi socha ek thappad aur after watching this”

“He dsrve this slap… N kindly circulate this clip. Episode dekhega toh samjhega sab. Slap is nthing infront of this behaviour. Vishal pandey tharki h,” commented another.

Do you think Vishal Pandey deserved that slap?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: From Ankita Lokhande To Ram Kapoor: TV Stars Who Couldn’t Shine Bright In Bollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News