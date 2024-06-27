Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been subjected to a lot of criticism this year due to its contestant Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal Malik & Kritika Malik. While some have been slamming Bigg Boss for supporting polygamy, others have been defending Armaan and his two wives. Recently, Uorfi Javed opined that if the three are happy, it is none of our businesses to interfere.

However, Armaan’s first wife, Payal, recently broke down in tears while talking about his husband and his best friend’s betrayal as they got married and informed her very casually.

Her breaking down in the house happened after Munisha asked her if she felt betrayed, and Payal Malik, who has been holding a strong front, crumbled in front of everyone. Armaan Malik was seen rushing to her, consoling her, and asking if she was happy now.

A viral clip was shared by Jio Cinema where Payal was seen talking about her story and how she felt for the first time. She said,”Ek din main bahar thi aur ye dono the kahin saath mein. Inhone baat kari hogi aapas mein ke shaadi karte hain toh uss ne (Kritika) bhi keh diya ke karte hain. Ye dono shaadi karke aagaye. Mere paas phone aaya, ‘Arre Payal ek na khushkhabri deni hai,’ Main inki harr ek cheez samaih jaati hoon. Maine kaha tumne shadi kar li?”

In another confession, she talked about how she was jealous of Kritika, who would now sleep with her husband. Recalling her trauma, Payal confessed, “I didn’t want to accept Armaan’s second marriage initially. I was at the venue, and I remember leaving because I didn’t feel good about it. I left the house with my son Chiku and stayed away for almost a year. It was a very bad phase for me; I even had thoughts of self-harm. Later, I decided to be strong, accept the situation, and go back. I also thought of my child as otherwise he would have been left without one parent.”

People were quick to point out how Payal must be suffocating over the worst day of her life. A user commented, “If they’re so happy, why is she bringing up the hardest moments of her life over and over? Honestly, it feels like she has been desperately seeking someone to hear her voice because I’m sure the other two in this relationship did not particularly care for her feelings. Before people say they are happy., they should look closely at Payal’s eyes. She is broken from within.” Another comment read, “She is always in pain….bcz she sees every day how the husband is treating Her & Kritika… Armaan says both are equal to him, but clearly, we can see it’s not..he loves Kritika only, and Payal is just for views… even he wants Kritika to win.”

For the unversed, Armaan Malik is participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3 along with his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. The reality show is streaming on Jio Cinema.

