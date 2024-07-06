With every new day, Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues serving us sugar and spicy moments. Currently, we cannot get over Vishal Pandey’s recent confession to Lovkesh Kataria about seemingly having a crush on Armaan Malik’s wife, Kritika Basera. Scroll below for all the details!

Armaan Malik’s life has been in the limelight since his entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. He has two wives – Payal and Kritika. Recently, his first wife got evicted and even revealed that he’s been married before! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many other renowned names came forward and slammed the makers for promoting polygamy in society.

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kritika Malik looked chic in a denim skirt with a front slit and a pink top. She joined Munisha Khatwani, Vishal Pandey, and Lovekesh Kataria for a conversation. It was then, Vishal couldn’t stop himself from complimenting her, “Aap makeup ke bina jyada achhe lagte ho bhabhi, sahi bol raha hoon. (You look more beautiful without makeup).” Armaan Malik’s wife walked away without giving him any response.

Later, Vishal Pandey hesitantly confessed to Lovekesh Kataria, “Ek cheez ke liye guilty hun main yahan pe” (I am guilty of one thing here). Arey matlab vaisa guilty nahi. Us cheez ka…arey yaar nahi bata sakta” (Oh, I don’t mean that type of guilt. I can’t tell you).”

After a lot of contemplation, Vishal Pandey finally confessed, “Bhabhi sundar lagti hai. Acche way mein bol raha hoon” (Bhabhi looks beautiful. I mean it in a good way).” Lovekesh Kataria then began teasing him.

In another sequence, Kritika Basera can be seen calling Lovekesh and Vishal to get their cups. However, Pandey says he won’t be able to take his eyes off her and suggests Kataria go alone.

We wonder how Armaan Malik would react to this!

