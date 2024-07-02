Armaan Malik has been at the receiving end of backlash over his multiple marriages. He has two wives, and celebrities like Devoleena Bhattacharjee have slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 for promoting polygamy in society. Amidst it all, wife Payal Malik has confirmed that he was married even before her and below is the scoop you need!

Several unknown details about Armaan have been going viral on social media platforms. He attempted suicide in 2019 after he was accused of molesting his 16-year-old household. There were also reports that he married a woman from Haryana before Payal and even shared two children with her.

Payal Malik, recently evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, broke her silence and confirmed Armaan Malik was married even before he met her. She told Galatta India, “Aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai, meri shaadi se pehle unka already divorce ho gaya tha aur wo ek child marraige thi jo Haryana side me ho jaati hai. Unke divorce ke baad hi meri shaadi hui. 18 saal se pehle humare Haryana side me kar dete hain shadi (This is not true as he was already divorced before marrying me as it was a child marriage which usually happens in Haryana side. I married him only after his divorce).”

During the conversation, Payal Malik also confirmed that the divorce was settled and his first wife was paid off. She also claimed that the woman is now happily married and has even embraced parenthood with her new husband.

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik continues to be in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his other wife, Kritika Basera. Netizens have been miffed since he confessed that he wouldn’t have accepted his wife, Payal Malik, had she brought a third person into their marriage. His remark, made in a conversation with co-contestant Sana Makbul, has taken over the internet and created an uproar.

