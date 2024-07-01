Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently premiering and serving a lot of masaledaar content. The Anil Kapoor hosted show began with 16 contestants, including renowned names like Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Sana Makbul. Payal Malik and Neeraj Goyat were recently evicted from the controversial show. But do you know which member has the highest net worth? Scroll below for the interesting details!

The line up of contestants this season includes a lot of content creators from Instagram and YouTube. Viewers have mixed reactions about a prominent actor like Ranvir Shorey competing with them inside the house. Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers for signing up contestants like Armaan Malik, who has two wives, and Chandrika Dixit, aka Wada Pav girl.

Here’s a list of top 5 wealthiest Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants:

Naezy Net Worth

Naezy, whose real name is Naved Sheikh, is a famous Indian rapper who rose to prominence with his song ‘Meri Gully Mein’ with DIVINE. Ranveer Singh played him in Zoya Akhtar’s successful film, Gully Boy.

Naezy has a reported net worth of 7 crores.

Munisha Khatwani Net Worth

Munisha Khatwani is a famous tarot card reader known for her accurate predictions. As revealed during the Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere, she has also done reading for Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor.

Munisha Khatwani has made a lot of fortunes through her tarot card reading skills and currently owns a fortune of 12 crores.

Vishal Pandey Net Worth

Vishal Pandey is a big name in the social media world. He has an Instagram following of a whopping 9 million, along with a YouTube channel, ‘Teen Tigada,’ with around 1.85 million subscribers. He has collaborated with big names like Aamir Khan and Anurag Kashyap, and he has been featured on Ravi Dubey‘s Lakhan Leela Bhargava.

Vishal Pandey has an impressive fortune of 37.5 crores, making him one of the wealthiest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Ranvir Shorey Net Worth

Do we need any introduction? Ranvir Shorey is a reputed name in Bollywood. He has entertained us in films like Lakshya, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Singh Is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, Sonchiriya, and Lootcase, among others.

He is currently out of work, which is why Ranvir Shorey decided to participate in Anil Kapoor hosted show. He has an estimated net worth of 40 crores.

Armaan Malik Net Worth

Youtuber Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep, is quite famous for his YouTube videos. His wives, Payal and Kritika, are also popular social media figures today.

As per online reports, Armaan Malik has a net worth of 100-200 crores.

Sana Makbul Net Worth

Television actress Sana Makbul has been a part of some renowned Television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and ended up in 7th place.

Sana Makbul has an estimated net worth of 2 crores. She ties in with Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria, who have similar fortunes.

One may have understood by now that Armaan Malik is the wealthiest and has the highest net worth among the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants. Even if one considers an average of 150 crores, that’s around 275% higher than the second-wealthiest, Ranvir Shorey.

