There is a lot of insatiable curiosity among fans of Bigg Boss about finding out everything they can about the contestants who go on the show. While some details delight them, most of them are surprising. There has been a lot of curiosity about whether or not Actor Ranvir Shorey will reveal the details of his divorce with Actress Konkana Sen Sharma. So far, the actor has maintained his silence and has been wary of even mentioning many details about his private life. But, in the middle of a conversation with Shivani Kumari, the actor clapped back at the responses he was getting about his divorce.

Ranvir and Konkana’s wedding and later their separation became a topic of curiosity amongst their fans. They both paint a gracious silence as rumors and speculations continue to brew around them.

Ranvir opened up about his personal life when he was questioned about his divorce in a recent episode. Ranveer disclosed that he wed in 2010, got divorced in 2020, and separated in 2015. Contestant Shivani Kumari was clearly taken aback by this revelation. In response to her question about the reason for his divorce, Ranveer joked that it was in his contract not to tell anyone.

Shivani looked at him in shock, still digesting the news. Ranvir made a lighthearted joke to defuse the situation, saying that Konkona Sen Sharma, his ex-wife, wasn’t as depressed about the split as Shivani appeared to be. He jokingly clapped back and said, “Itna dukh toh usko bhi nahi hua hoga jiske sath mera divorce hua hai,” implying that his ex-wife didn’t feel as much sorrow over the divorce.

Ranvir went on to discuss their current co-parenting arrangement. He added that Konkona and he only live a hundred meters apart, making it easier for them to raise their son together. Their son has enough time with both parents despite the divorce, thanks to the arrangement that lets him spend one week with Ranveer and the next week with Konkona.

Though their split occurred a few years later, the marriage of Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010 was an important event in the film industry. Both have remained friendly to co-parent their child despite their personal differences successfully.

So far, Ranvir has been able to play the game honestly in Bigg Boss OTT 3, and fans have appreciated his candor and entertainment.

