Armaan Malik, a YouTuber who’s competing in Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently spoke with a media portal before joining the reality show. He disclosed that he had a close bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who tragically died in September 2021.

This was after Sidharth won Bigg Boss 13. Malik highlighted the personal connection he had with the late actor by drawing a comparison between himself and Shukla. Armaan opened up to India Today, pointing out parallels between his personality and that of Siddharth Shukla, a popular candidate from Bigg Boss 13.

He stressed their shared tendency to keep a calm temperament and seek seclusion unless circumstances demanded differently. Armaan also revealed that he closely followed Siddharth’s journey throughout the show, feeling a strong connection with his experiences and reactions. This connection revealed to Armaan a natural resonance with Siddharth’s attitude and presence on the show.

Currently residing in the house with both of his wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, Armaan is a competitor on Bigg Boss OTT 3. There has been debate over his marital status as a result of his decision to go on the show as part of a trio.

Armaan Malik’s Approach to Bigg Boss OTT 3

In response to inquiries about their special family dynamic, Armaan said he would be happy to tell their tale to anyone who was sincerely curious about how they manage life as a three-person family. He made it clear that it’s normal for other housemates to be interested in their arrangement.

However, he made it clear that he would not allow insulting remarks or pointless arguments. Armaan also made it clear that he has no problem getting aggressive if poked inappropriately.

Armaan added that he wants his fans to see his “real side” on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

There are a number of other competitors competing in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 in addition to Armaan Malik. Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Paulomi Das, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Love Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, and Chandrika Gera Dixit (also known as the Vada Pav Girl) are among them. The program, which is available only on Jio Cinema for streaming, is hosted by Anil Kapoor.

