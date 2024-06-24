Bigg Boss without Fights is like tea without sugar, and audiences don’t prefer a bland cup of tea. But we can always trust the makers and the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 to deliver the entertainment from the start. With just two days in, the show has already delivered punchy headlines and some memorable fights. The latest duo to get into an ugly spat is Sai Ketan Rao and Loveskesh, aka Love Kataria. It was nothing but a joke wrong, but now the exaggerated fight might turn into a season-wide rivalry.

Famous for his Imlie and Mehendi Hai Rachnewali roles, Sai Ketan Rao is currently winning people over with his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. On the first day of the competition, the well-known actor was hardly noticed but slowly started to come out of his shell. Today, he was spotted fighting with a few other contestants. But his altercation with Love Kataria caught people’s attention the most.

After a debate hosted by Bigg Boss between Ranvir, Sai, Sana Neeraj, Armaan, and Love, Ranveer and his team were seen discussing Love’s tone and calling him badtameez, in the midst of this, Sai was heard telling Ranveer that he felt like slapping him because of the way Love had spoken to him in the afternoon.

But Love happened to walk in and overheard this exchange. The well-known creator was not pleased with this and confronted Sai afterward. Although Sai attempted to play it off as a joke, Love, who was unhappy, told him that he shouldn’t go on his body type and that he shouldn’t say things like this.

Sai inquired if Love was blackmailing him. As a result of this conversation, the two got into a heated argument.

Not just that Sai had previously gotten into an argument with Sana Makbul over ration distribution as well.

As viewers reported, tensions continued between the two throughout the day, with continuous fights. The third season of Bigg Boss OTT started on Friday and has taken a great start. This season, Anil Kapoor replaced Salman Khan as the host, and he welcomed the 16 contestants with full zeal and positivity.

