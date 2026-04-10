One of Indian television’s most iconic and gripping thrillers, 24, is set to return on OTT. Anil Kapoor‘s most talked-about TV show is making a comeback, giving both old fans and new viewers a chance to experience the high-stakes drama once again. The show, which originally aired on Colors TV, was celebrated for redefining the espionage genre in India and received wide acclaim.

24 Makes A Comeback On OTT

The action thriller series makes its much-awaited arrival on JioHotstar. Actor Anil Kapoor has confirmed that his popular series 24 will start streaming from April 24. This will bring the high-octane drama to a wider digital audience. The announcement came through social media, sparking excitement among longtime viewers.

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A big reason behind the show’s success was Anil Kapoor’s role as Jai Singh Rathod. His intense and controlled performance kept viewers hooked, making the character one of the most memorable in the genre. With its OTT release, 24 now gets a fresh audience. For those who missed it earlier, this is a good chance to experience a fast-paced story filled with action, politics, and suspense.

More About 24

24 is an Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name and follows a real-time narrative. Each episode captures events unfolding within a single hour, adding to the tension and pace. The story revolves around Jai Singh Rathod, Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU) chief, who races against time to stop terror attacks while dealing with personal life.

Along with Anil Kapoor headlining as Jai Singh Rathod, the show featured a strong supporting cast including Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Sakshi Tanwar, and Sikander Kher. It was co-produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Ramesh Deo Productions. With its arrival on OTT, 24 is likely to find a new audience while giving longtime fans a chance to relive the experience.

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