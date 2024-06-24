Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21st, and so much has happened that it is almost hard to keep track of. After the first fight on the weekend about ration, the housemates are already divided and alliances are shifting, Amongst all this, as per reports, the show’s first nominations have taken place. Some fan favorites might be at risk of getting out, including Love Kataria, Vada Pav Girl, and even TV heartthrob Sai Ketan Rao, amongst many more. Here’s everything we know about the first week of nomination.

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT has premiered after much anticipation. With Anil Kapoor taking over as host, there is also a lot of excitement. The first few days of Season 3 have evoked mixed emotions, with fights over beds and rations and some budding romance. Amidst all this, reports suggest that the chaos of the first week of nominations has occurred, and some shocking names have been circulating.

Viewers can already see rivalries between the two Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 episodes streamed on Jio Cinema since the premiere. So far, housemates have been fighting over food because they are only given a limited amount. As seen in the promos and last night’s episode, the house erupted in a feud over rations, with major showdowns happening between Ranvir Shorey and Love Kataria, as well as Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao. All the housemates took sides, and eventually, some matters were resolved, while others paved the way for season-wide rivalries.

Amping up the tensions, the first nominations task of the season will be introduced in Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, June 24. According to the promos, housemates must destroy the images of the two competitors they wish to see eliminated.

While the promos did not specify who amongst the 16 contestants had been nominated, an X page, crested Telly fusion has revealed that five contestants are at risk of going home in the first week.

While there have been no official confirmations about the same, fans of the officially nominated contestants are disappointed that their favorite might be out in the first week.

In another update, there has been a lot of hoopla surrounding YouTuber Arman Malik being a part of the show with his two wives. Past Bigg Boss contestants Devloona Bhattacharjee and Karan Kundra have both reacted. While Kundra’s reaction was more of poking fun at the situation, Devoleen lashed out at people who thought this was entertainment.

The most controversial reality show in India features 16 contestants, including Armaan Malik with his wives Payal and Kritika, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit, and Elvish Yadav’s best friend Love (Lovekesh) Kataria.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams live 24/7 on Jio Cinema.

