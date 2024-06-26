Karan Kundrra took girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash out on a dinner date last week as she celebrated her 31st birthday. The Bigg Boss 15 couple laughed off breakup rumors in conversations with the media. While they visibly are going strong together, insiders now claim they split almost a month back. Scroll below for all we know!

Before Tejasswi, Karan has been involved in many high-profile relationships. Fans were rooting for his romance with Kitni Mohabbat Hai co-star Kritika Kamra, but unfortunately, they weren’t the endgame. He moved on with Anusha Dandekar, and while they were together for a long time, it ended on a bitter note with allegations of infidelity. Kundrra fell in love with the Naagin actress while together on Bigg Boss 15 (2021).

Fans are waiting for a wedding announcement, but a new insider claims the duo has broken up despite refuting the rumors in public. A source close to News18 Showsha informs, “Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It’s been more than a month since they broke up. Even though the reason for their breakup isn’t known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now.”

The report further claims that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are making public appearances only for their fans and have no plans to announce their split anytime soon. A similar claim was made the last time when another source stated they allegedly wanted to avoid attracting unnecessary trolling or impacting their brand deals by making the split official.

During the conversation with the paparazzi, Karan Kundrra was asked about wedding plans after he refuted rumors of their breakup. To this, the Temptation Island India host took a dig at the reports and reacted, “Arey abhi toh breakup hua hai yaar. Breakup toh enjoy kar lene do.”

On the professional front, Karan was currently busy with Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

