Shah Rukh Khan left everyone stunned by making a smashing comeback at the box office last year. The superstar was written off by many after his Zero debacle, but he buried his haters by shattering records with Pathaan and took it a notch higher with Jawan. In fact, now, breaking the records set by Jawan looks like climbing Everest. Not many, but there are only a couple of Bollywood releases that could challenge the biggie in the coming days – Sikandar and War 2. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan broke almost all pre-existing records set by Bollywood films. Starting right from the opening day to the domestic lifetime collection, the biggie is ruling at the top. While the lifetime collection is dependent on several conditions, including the content, the opening day is majorly dependent on the stardom of the leading star and the hype of the film.

Jawan fetched a record-breaking day 1 collection of 75 crores at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). It benefitted immensely from Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom, which was on the next level after Pathaan’s success. The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which helped it gain some traction in the Southern regions. Other than that, Atlee is a brand in itself in the Tamil market. Of course, the chartbuster music album by Anirudh also helped create solid hype on the ground. Even the Dahi Handi holiday helped crack a mighty start a bit.

In 2024, no Bollywood film seems to have the potential to challenge Jawan’s 75 crores domestic opening. However, in 2025, there are two potential record smashers: Sikandar and War 2. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about Sikandar, the film marks the collaboration of Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to release on Eid 2025. As of now, the film is enjoying a good buzz, all thanks to the fact that Salman is collaborating with a South director. Moviegoers are hoping to see Salman in his most massy avatar ever. Also, the actor’s first look has been received positively on social media platforms.

If everything falls in place, including chartbuster music and a power-packed trailer, Sikandar has the potential to run riot on the opening day. Single screens and multiplexes will equally contribute, and the Eid holiday is the cherry on the cake.

Coming to War 2, the casting of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is very appealing and exciting. The sequel factor, the Spy Universe factor, and the fact that both of them are fantastic dancers are enough to make the masses anticipate this biggie. Other than that, NTR’s presence ensures a big chunk of business from the Telugu-speaking states. At present, even without the release of a single promotional material, the film is high on buzz.

Other than the aforementioned factors, if War 2 gets a solid music album and a trailer, it will easily surpass Jawan’s 75 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

