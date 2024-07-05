Weekdays were stable for Munjya in the fourth week as around 50 lakhs came from Monday to Wednesday. While Monday brought in 57 lakhs, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were 55 lakhs, 54 lakhs and 52 lakhs respectively. This is good because the film was anyways facing huge competition from Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Moreover, it has been watched by its target audience and now whatever is coming is an added bonus.

There was a huge week-on-week drop, though, as the fourth week brought in 6.43 crores, which is a very sharp dip when compared to the third week of 24.63 crores. Munjya has anyways over-performed in its first couple of weeks when 36.50 crores and 34.50 crores respectively had come in, and a super strong hold in the third week had taken it close to the 100 crores mark. That milestone ass accomplished in the fourth week and the job is more than done already.

The film now stands at 102.06 crores after its fourth week, and it should collect 2-3 crores more in its lifetime to reach the 105 crore mark. For a small-budget film, this is a huge ROI, and rest assured, a sequel will be announced soon as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

