It was a really good extended first week for Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) as it ended up bringing in 163.25 crores. This was a 8 day week since the film was released on Thursday, and drop from there to Thursday is only around 45%. This is impressive since the extended weekend was, anyway, quite good, with Sunday touching 40.15 crores, and still, if the first day to eight-day drop is just a little below 50%, then it conveys a lot about its stability.

In fact, the film managed to have double-digit numbers right through, with Thursday touching 10.10 crores. The drop from Wednesday (11.50 crores) is nominal, and now all eyes are on how the collections sustain today. Ideally, the film would be looking at growing over Thursday numbers since Kill is the only new release of the week, and that will basically find audiences over the weekend on the basis of word of mouth. As a result, an ideal number for Kalki 2898 AD today would be 10-11 crores.

The film is now all set to enter the 200-crore club this weekend and then go past 225 crore by the close of the second week. Post that, 250 crores is there for the taking, and once that happens, all eyes would be on how much further to that the film goes in its lifetime run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

