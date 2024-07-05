Kalki 2898 AD is unstoppable at the box office. The movie was released in theatres on June 27, 2024, and received mostly positive reviews. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The story is a mix of science fiction and Hindu mythology.

In the movie, Prabhas plays Bhairava, a bounty hunter whose only purpose is to see how things work in his favour. The audience has enjoyed the Baahubali star’s bond with his AI vehicle Bujji and his fight sequences with Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama. However, some Prabhas fans have complained that the actor has around 20 minutes in the first half. Nag Ashwin was asked whether there were any discussions about screen time.

Nag Ashwin On Prabhas’ Screentime In Kalki 2898 AD

In an interview, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin was asked if he had any discussions with Prabhas about his screentime in the sci-fi mythological saga. The Mahanti director stated, “I don’t think we had those sort of discussions. For a star of his stature, Prabhas has very little issues about things like this. He is fully for the story. Once he listened and okay-ed the story way back in the day, he has been fully onboard and very supportive.”

Furthermore, Nag Ashwin told Pinkvilla, “Like, I think in retrospect, I feel that it was a big deal for a mainstream actor to get hit by another actor; Living in a world where all these heroes are untouchable. So it was a big deal, but he was totally on board. He wanted to get hit by Amitabh Bachchan. It was awesome. He was like, ‘Sir, hold me tighter.'”

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD also features cameos by some popular South stars, such as Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Deverakonda. The movie ends with a major cliffhanger, and the sequel is already confirmed.

